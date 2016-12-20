Christmas tree thief spared jail after spree

A prolific shoplifter from Hucknall who stole a Christmas tree and decorations was spared jail.

Kelly Louise Cooper, 38, of Broomhill Road, admitted three counts of theft when she appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on December 13.

The court heard she stole the tree and decorations, worth £80, from Wilko’s on Main Street, Bulwell, on November 1. The next day, she stole baby products, worth £31, from the Co-Op on Annesley Road, Hucknall.

And on November 14, she stole kitchen products, worth £51, from the same Wilko’s.

The offences put her in breach of three 12-month conditional discharges, imposed in February, March and May for theft.

Cooper stole £271 of electrical goods, health and beauty products and jewellery from the Tesco Extra, Hucknall, on October 27 2015, two DVD players from Tesco Extra, Bulwell, on October 28, 2015, and two more from the same store the next day, worth £236.

She took perfume worth £263 from Boots, in Nottingham City Centre, on February 19, and £87 of baby milk and meat from Tesco, in Top Valley, on May 9.

She was given six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and was ordered to attend 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement. She must also may £111 compensation.