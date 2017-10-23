Children’s TV star lined up for Mansfield Christmas lights switch on

A top children’s TV star has been lined up for Mansfield’s Christmas lights switch-on event. Marshall, from PAW Patrol, will be appearing at Four Seasons shopping centre at 2pm, before heading to the stage show in Market Place from 3.25pm during the event on Sunday, November 19.

Four Seasons will also be hosting craft actitivies at its popular Buzzy B children’s club, while there also be street entertainers in the town centre.

As well as Marshall, the stage show will feature live acts, prize giveaways, panto cast stars from Mansfield Palace Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk, and special guests, including Santa.

Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, said: “The Big Switch On is always an exciting event for children and Marshall will be helping our younger citizens get into the festive spirit.”

The Big Switch On is organised by Mansfield District Council in partnership with the Four Seasons, the Palace Theatre, radio station Mansfield 103.2 and Mansfield Business Improvement District.