Children’s ball toy is recalled over safety fears

A children’s toy has been recalled by Babies ‘R’ Us following fears that it could pose a choking hazard.
The Bruin Wiggle Ball - known as the Giggle Ball - is studded with distinctive rubber knobs.
It has been found that these, and the plastic back can detach from the ball creating a small part, posing a choking hazard.
According to the manufacturer, the toy - item number 067369, model code: 5F6342E - should immediately be taken from babies and returned to Babies ‘R’ Us or Toys ‘R’ Us for a refund.
The company has also pointed out that no other products are affected by the recall.
