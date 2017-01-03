Children’s adventure books bring visitor attractions to life

Tourist attractions in the Mansfield area have been brought to life for young children thanks to a series of adventure books written by a Mansfield gran.

Mansfield Woodhouse children’s author Jackie Yelland has written four books based on the adventures of Emma Eddie and Jack as they explore Clumber Park, Rufford Park, Sherwood Pines and Sherwood Forest.

Jackie, 65 said: “My friend took her granddaughters to these places and went in the gift shops but found nothing for a young child.

She said;”Why don’t you write something - so I decided to have a go.”

The picture books are written with 2-8 year-olds in mind with large writing with simple language, repetition and rhymes.

The characters eight year old Emma and Eddie and toddler Jack have picnics, wear Robin Hood costumes and fire bows and arrows as they explore attractions like the Major Oak and the flooded Rufford Ford.

Former primary school teacher Jackie teamed up with Kerry Wright from Forest Town to illustrate the books.

Kerry was featured in a Chad feature two years ago when she created a children’s book-themed bedroom for her then two-year old daughter Chloe Mae.

“Chloe went to Surestart with my grandson Louis and I knew Kerry from there.

“I told her about my books and she came up with some really good illustrations.

“She visited all the places and took photos. She is a very talented artist.”

Jackie is in the process of having the series placed in local libraries and put on sale at the attractions they depict.

Copies can be bought at www.RowanvaleBooks.com