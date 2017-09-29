Child rapist jailed for extra 11 years

A convicted paedophile has today been jailed for an additional 11 years for two further historic offences of raping a child under 13.

Carl Goddard, 34, committed the offences between 2006 and 2008, when the girl was aged between five and seven.

The court heard Goddard, formerly of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, Mansfield had threatened to kill his victim if she ever spoke out about the attacks.

However, she finally felt able to come forward after hearing he was already in prison.

Goddard denied the offences but was found guilty on 1 September following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was sentenced today (29 September) to 11 years for one of the offences and 11 years for the other, to run concurrently.

However, the sentence will be consecutive to a 13-and-a-half-year sentence that he is already serving after being convicted in November 2015 of separate offences relating to sexual activity with a child.

It means that he will have a total sentence of over 24 years. He may be released after 12 years on licence - but only if the Parole Board no longer deem him a risk at that point.

Goddard has also been made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restricting his contact with children.

Speaking after his sentencing today, Detective Constable Lisa Avvio, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Goddard is clearly a danger to young people as he is already serving a significant sentence for similar offences.

“These offences have life-long devastating impacts on the victims and while this additional prison sentence will by no means heal the emotional damage I hope it goes some way to giving this victim some closure. She has been extremely brave to come forward and I would like to thank her for her courage.

“I hope this case shows victims can feel confident about coming forward and that Nottinghamshire Police treats rape and sexual assault extremely seriously.”