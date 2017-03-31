Child porn pervert escapes jail despite previous offences

A Mansfield pervert who admitted downloading indecent images of children escaped a jail sentence despite committing a similar offence 20 years ago.

Liam Kennedy 57, of Watnall Crescent appeared at Nottingham Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

A fourth charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image thought to involve an octopus and a fifth of possessing a prohibited image of a child were ordered to be left in file.

The court heard police received information that the householder at Kennedy’s address had attempted to download indecent images of children between 2014-15.

A number of computers and hard drives were recovered and police found six category A images, 11 category B images and 61 category C images, including two category C videos; where category A is the most serious.

There was also evidence on the computers that Kennedy had searched for indecent images of children and had accessed images with file names indicative of indecent child images.

Recorder Miss Michelle Heeley QC heard that Kennedy had received a nine month sentence at Leicester Crown Court in 1997 for three counts of possessing and taking indecent images of children, including secretly filming naked young girls.

Following his release then he had changed his name by Deed Poll in 2001.

The judge said: “You have pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and this is an abhorrent offence and you know how seriously the court takes this because of your previous form.

“As you have actively sought help acknowledging you have a problem it is far better for society if you engage with the probation services with a community sentence.

“It is in your interests and society’s interest that you get help.”

She sentenced him to a three year community order with a requirement of participating in a sex offenders treatment programme.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.