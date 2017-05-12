Chef visit inspires students

Students at West Nottinghamshire College received tips on culinary career success from one of Britain’s most celebrated chefs, Sat Bains.

The two Michelin-star chef patron of Restaurant Sat Bains with Rooms gave his unique insight into the restaurant business, courtesy of a question and answer session with 40 students on the college’s professional cookery, food and beverage service, and hospitality supervision and leadership courses.

The renowned culinary figure – who went on to become one of the country’s top chefs after winning the prestigious Roux Scholarship almost 20 years ago – outlined his career journey and offered advice on how the young trainees can achieve their own ambitions.

Kyle Alvey, 19, from Mansfield, who studies the NVQ level three diploma in professional cookery, said: “Sat came into the kitchens to watch what we were doing; giving advice when needed and a detailed description of why we had to do things in a certain way.

“It’s humbling to know Sat started out like us. Coming to college is the beginning of our careers and it shows what we can go on to achieve afterwards. I definitely feel more knowledgeable about the industry following his visit.”

Speaking afterwards, Sat said: “The students asked some insightful questions and are very passionate about their future careers.

“I’ve been fortunate to have had a phenomenal career in this industry and I’ve been doing this a long time, so I wanted them to take the opportunity to glean as much information as they possibly could.

“I think of it as an investment; encouraging the next generation to be as determined as I was and passing on some of my experience.”

During his visit, Sat presented staff and students with the AA College Rosette recently awarded to its commercial restaurant, Refined, for the high standard of its food, service and vocational training.