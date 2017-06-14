Charity organises week to help the homeless of Mansfield and Ashfield

The people of Mansfield and Ashfield are being urged by a charity to come together and show their support for the homeless.

Framework, which says homelessness in the district has now reached crisis levels, has organised a week of events and activities to raise funds and awareness.

The countywide events include a barbecue and open day at the charity’s day centre on Sherwood Street, Mansfield on Wednesday, June 28 and barista tabletop fundraising in Sutton throughout the week, which runs from Monday, June 26 to Sunday, July 2.

In what has been branded ‘Do It For Framework Week’, donations are also being accepted by the charity, which now helps 12,000 homeless people every year.

“We are asking people to do a little for the many who have a little,” said Chris Senior, the fundraising manager for Framework, which is a housing association as well as a charity. “Homelessness has more than doubled since 2010, and the rise in rough sleeping is plain to see.

“Our week of fun and fundraising provides opportunities for people to help us respond to this homelessness crisis.”

The week is being sponsored for the fourth consecutive year by Nottingham Building Society, which has agreed to match donations up to the value of £1,000. Its branches are also collecting small coins as part of its Change For Good campaign.

The Nottingham’s chief executive, David Marlow, said: “There are lots of things you could do for Framework to help support the great work it does. Even a small donation can go a long way.”

A fair at Kirkby College is among other events organised by Framework supporters across the county. They range from a concert and a retro roller-disco to a football tournament and a clean-your-house raffle online.

Mr Senior added: “We would like to thank the many individuals, groups and organisations taking part. There is still time to get involved, and it would be great if others could follow their example and do whatever they can to help homeless and vulnerable people.”

Donations can be made at any branch of The Nottingham or by contacting Framework’s head office in Nottingham.