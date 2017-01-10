CCTV: Police seek woman after bus passenger hit in face with metal chain

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with an unprovoked attack on a bus in which a passenger was hit in the face with a metal dog chain.

A woman grabbed a female passenger by the throat before hitting her in the face with a metal dog chain wrapped around her fist in the incident on the number 77 bus in Alfreton Road, near its junction with Gregory Boulevard, Bobbers Mill, Nottingham, at 3pm on November 16. The passenger suffered a cut above her left eyebrow.

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured in CCTV or has any information on the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 478 of 16 November 2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.