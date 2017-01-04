CCTV images released after meat is stolen from Dronfield supermarket

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with shop thefts.

Officers investigating three incidents in Dronfield where meat has been stolen from the same supermarket have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

On Monday, November 21 at 1.45pm, Saturday, November 26 at 4.45pm and Thursday, December 15 at 5.45pm a man entered the Co-op at the Civic Centre and stole meat before leaving the shop without paying.

Anyone that recognises the man is asked to contact DC Sally Horner on 101 quoting reference number 16000379182.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.