CCTV captures Mansfield street fight

A man ran at a gang and hurled a “bottle-sized” object during a fight in Mansfield, a court heard.

CCTV showed Ashley Hickling charging three men on Clumber Street, on December 22, before he was caught by police on the ramp to Wilkos.

Hickling, 25, of Wareham Close, Nottingham, admitted using threatening and abusive words and behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

“He maintained he didn’t start anything,” said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting. “He told police he was different when he was drunk.”

Sarah Sanderson, mitigating, said Hickling had been out in Mansfield with his brother when the pair got involved in a fight in a pub and his nose was broken.

They decided to get a taxi back to Nottingham when they bumped into the same group of men.

“He was clearly outnumbered and felt intimidated. He accepts that he was in drink and picked up the item. He simply can’t say what it was,” she said.

“At the time he believed what he was doing would prevent further incident.”

The court heard Hickling, who lives with his mother but does not claim benefits, had previous convictions for violence and driving while unfit.

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said they were walking away from the incident, but felt frustrated when he threw the object.

Hickling was given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of rehabilitation, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, which will be added to £1,360 in outstanding fines which he already owes the court.