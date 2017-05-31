CCTV APPEAL: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Mansfield cashpoint

A woman has been robbed at knifepoint after withdrawing money from a cash machine in Mansfield.

She took out £20 from the machine outside the Asda superstore in Bancroft Lane, just before 8.50am yesterday (Tuesday 30 May 2017) when she was approached from behind.

A woman was robbed at knifepoint at a Mansfield cashpoint.

The offender put one arm around her whilst holding a knife in the other hand and demanding the money.

They then fled with the cash on to Sutton Road.

The offender was described as white, slim, 5ft 7ins-tall, early to mid-30s with a pale complexion.

CCTV shows the offender wearing a three-quarter length jacket, a woolly hat and dark tracksuit bottoms with two green stripes running down each side.

A woman was robbed at knifepoint at a Mansfield cashpoint.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of 30 May 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.