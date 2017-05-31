CCTV APPEAL: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Mansfield cashpoint

A woman has been robbed at knifepoint after withdrawing money from a cash machine in Mansfield.
She took out £20 from the machine outside the Asda superstore in Bancroft Lane, just before 8.50am yesterday (Tuesday 30 May 2017) when she was approached from behind.
The offender put one arm around her whilst holding a knife in the other hand and demanding the money.
They then fled with the cash on to Sutton Road.
The offender was described as white, slim, 5ft 7ins-tall, early to mid-30s with a pale complexion.
CCTV shows the offender wearing a three-quarter length jacket, a woolly hat and dark tracksuit bottoms with two green stripes running down each side.
Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of 30 May 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.