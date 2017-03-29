Caring solicitors show will power to raise £11,329 for charities

A law firm with an office in Mansfield has raised £11,329 for charity after taking part in a will-writing campaign.

Tallents Solicitors, of Westgate, signed up to the annual Will Aid scheme last November when its lawyers gave up their time for free and wrote dozens of wills for local people in exchange for a donation.

Now nine charities have benefited from the fundraising, including British Red Cross, Save The Children, NSPCC, ActionAid, Christian Aid, Age UK and Sightsavers.

Elizabeth Rees, a solicior at the firnm, which also has branches in Southwell and Newark, said: “We are thrilled to have raised such a lot of money for such worthwhile causes.

“Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give back to both our community and to nine great charities.”

John Coulthurst, of the British Red Cross, paid a visit to Tallents to present them with a certificate to celebrate their achievement. He said: “We are very grateful to Tallents and the Will Aid scheme for this generous contribution.

“The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, here in the UK and all around the world. For example, with £60, we can provide 60 thermal blankets for people in need in Syria. With £300, we can provide 50 clean-delivery kits for midwives in Myanmar (formerly Burma). And with £1,000, we can provide five people with the support they need to re-adjust to life at home after a spell in hospital here in the UK.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, which is now in its 29th year, said: “This scheme has made an amazing contribution to the work of the nine charities. Thanks to the commitment of solicitors who took part, many people will receive life-changing support and many others will have the peace of mind that they have had a will drawn up professionally.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Tallents Solicitors and to let them know that, thanks to them, lives will change for the better.”

Will Aid will run again in November 2017. Anyone who wants to make a will at that time can find out more at www.willaid.org.uk