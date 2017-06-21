Care home hosted cupcake sale for Alzheimer’s Research UK

A Mansfield care home held a cupcake sale to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Mansfield Manor Care Home in Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, which has recently got an outstanding rating by inspectors, invited residents families along for the charity event.

Manor Care Home’s manager, Joy Caseley, said: “All the residents families were invited and every penny raised will go to Alzheimer’s research.

“The cook baked cakes and staff baked or brought their own cakes in to contribute. We didn’t put a price on anything, we just asked for donations.

“The residents really loved it. One lady had one cake, then had another one, and then had a third without cream which she said was to ‘help theother two go down’. It was a lovely get together and a chilled afternoon with nice music in the background.

“We also had a staff member who is on maternity leave come in with her baby and that was lovely for the residents as they love children.”