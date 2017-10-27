Car giant searching for ‘geniuses’ to support customers

Car giant Pendragon is on the hunt for a group of ‘geniuses’ who can help improve the support the company gives to customers.

The dealers’ telesales and customer-retention centre at the firm’s headquarters at Sherwood Park in Annesley is under new leadership and has adopted a fresh strategy. So the firm needs to recruit 40 new team members equipped to help customers with queries about their vehicles.

Pendragon, which owns car retailers Stratstone and Evans Halshaw, says the agents will be known as ‘franchise-led product geniuses’. And the company is holding weekly assessment sessions to find the perfect candidates.

No previous experience is required, but the ideal recruits will be computer literate, have strong verbal communication skills and good attention to detail.

The centre is a fast-paced environment, so candidates will also need enthusiasm and be able to work as part of a team.

The roles will involve engaging with customers, booking appointments and promoting Pendragon’s products and services.

There are also positions vacant for telesales executives, who will handle incoming telephone calls, as well as e-mail and online chat enquiries from customers, and will quickly build a rapport, converting calls into deposits for vehicles. These positions do require previous experience in a similar job.

Evening and part-time roles are available to work around other commitments, such as family and studies. But the company says all new starters will be joining a friendly team that boasts a mentality of ‘work hard, play hard’ and regularly takes part in fun initiatives such as fancy-dress fundraiser days.

Anyone interested in joining Pendragon, which is the biggest car dealer in the UK and the second biggest retailer in Nottingham, should visit the firm’s website.