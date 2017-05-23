Car driver is fined after injuring biker in collision

A car driver collided into a motorcyclist on a roundabout and left him with a dislocated shoulder and a broken ankle.

Malcolm Straw, 67, was driving around the roundabout at Station Road, at Langley Mill, when the collision happened, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin told the hearing on Tuesday, May 23: “The motorbike rider was approaching the roundabout to take the second exit and as he was riding around the roundabout he saw a vehicle to his left-hand side waiting to come onto the roundabout but the next thing he recalls is a loud bang and falling off the motorcycle.”

Mr Matkin said the biker’s left shoulder was dislocated and his left ankle was broken after the incident on January 27.

The defendant, of Church View Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Straw told police he had gone onto the roundabout at a low speed and suddenly heard a loud bang but had not seen anything.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “Mr Straw was as shocked by this incident as anyone. He is a self-employed barber who drives seven miles to work and seven miles back and he came to a roundabout he has gone over hundreds of times before but this momentary lapse of judgement and he hit a motorcyclist.”

Mr Sowter added: “It has had a big impact on him and he has been struggling and he has talked about giving up driving all together.”

Magistrates fined Straw £198 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

They also endorsed his driver’s licence with five points.