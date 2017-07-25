Cannabis with street value of £300k found in Mansfield

Have your say

Police uncovered a large cannabis grow in Mansfield after arresting three men on suspicion of burglary.

Officers had received a report of a fight outside a property in Clerkson Street at around 2.10am yesterday.

Three men were detained a short distance from the property and were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Subsequently a large cannabis grow was discovered within the property.

A total of 320 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated street value of £300,000.

All three men remain in custody and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident number 57 of July 24, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.