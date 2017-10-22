Cannabis hoard recovered from Sutton address

A substantial amount of cannabis has been recovered from an address on Jubilee Road, Sutton.

The Ashfield Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at the address on Friday, October 20.

A spokesman from Ashfield Police said: “A substantial amount of cannabis was recovered from the address.

“A male in his 40s was interviewed in relation to the possession of cannabis a class B controlled drug and has subsequently been released under investigation.”

If you have any information about drug dealing in the area contact 101, crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report via the crime stoppers web site.