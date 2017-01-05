Canine cops for top police award

Police Dog Akie got a special delivery recently in the form of a Crown Court Commendation for his excellent work.

PD Akie was recognised by His Honour Judge Spencer QC for his role in tracking a man who had fled from officers during a chase in Annesley Woodhouse.

Akie a three-and-a-half year old German Shepherd, tracked the man for more than a mile along paths, through woods and over train tracks before discovering him in a field, following the chase last June.

Akie, who is has been working for Nottinghamshire Police for around two-and-a-half years is the first dog his handler, PC Mark Haywood, has worked with and Mark has been with Akie since he was just seven weeks old.

PC Haywood said: “I’m so proud of Akie – he did fantastic work in tracking the man involved and it’s only right that he’s recognised for the role he played,”

“He’ll definitely be getting an extra treat as a reward.”

Give ‘paws’ for thought for hard-working Akie, who was straight out on his shift after receiving his commendation and was also ‘following up leads’ on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day alongside his handler to help keep people safe over the festive period.

PD Akie and his handler work as part of the regional East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) which provides roads policing; armed policing; firearms training; specialist search skills; specialist dog support, traffic collision investigation and emergency and events planning to the communities of Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.