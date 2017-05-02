Candidates revealed for snap election

Mansfield residents will be hitting the polling booths next month to vote for their MP – and decide which party handles the Brexit negations.

Prime Minister Theresa May made a shock announcement last month that a snap general election is being held on June 8.

Parties have until May 11 to announce their candidates for each constituency. However, some candidates have been announced already.

Sir Alan Meale, the current MP for Mansfield, has been announced as the candidate for Labour.

He said: “I am against a Tory government and for more investment in schools and services in Mansfield. I will fight hard for this area.”

Sir Alan added: “I have been the longest every standing MP for Mansfield, so I must be doing something right.”

Ashfield district councillor Ben Bradley has been announced as the Conservative candidate for Mansfield in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Bradley, who represents Hucknall North on the authority and is also standing as a candidate in the Nottinghamshire County Council Elections, will go up against long-standing Labour MP Sir Alan Meale, who will have represented the town in Parliament for 30 years in June.

Mr Bradley said: “I’m delighted to be selected. I want the very best for North Nottinghamshire because my wife and I are bringing up two young children here, like many other local families.”

Anita Prabhakar has been confirmed as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the town.

Anita is a qualified solicitor with two Master’s degrees, in Constitutional law from Bangalore Law College, India, and in corporate law from Nottingham Trent University.

Anita said: “I am specifically concerned about homeless hospital patients, no one should be discharged from hospitals with nowhere to go. I will be working to lessen the disadvantages of poverty and inequality in our society.”

UKIP had not announced their candidate at the time we went to press.