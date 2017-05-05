Cancer survivor praises hospital

A cancer survivor who struggled to come to terms with his diagnosis has spoken out about the effect it has had on him and his family.

Neil Perrons also praised staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals for continuing to help him on his journey to recovery.

After discovering a lump in his neck while driving home from work, the 52-year-old from Sutton, was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in November 2015.

His GP referred him to King’s Mill Hospital for a biopsy which concluded that he had cancer in his left tonsil.

Describing his ordeal, Neil said:“After my diagnosis, I had a tonsillectomy to remove my tonsils together with 35 sessions of radiotherapy, which proved to be successful.

“As part of the surgery to remove the cancer, a section of my lymphatic system had to be removed from my neck and shoulder. As a result of the surgery to remove the cancer I now have regular sessions with physiotherapy to gain back movement in my shoulder.”

However, Neil said he struggled with the emotional impact of being diagnosed with cancer and said the aftercare he received from the hospital were also very valuable.

He said: “The Spring into Action therapy group has been a lifeline to me and other patients overcoming cancer.

“I also have sessions with Macmillan clinical psychologists who help me with anxiety and stress due to my diagnosis. Throughout my aftercare journey, King’s Mill Hospital staff have been really supportive, engaging and have been superb to get me where I am today.”

n Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-OXvXEjDTI&feature=youtu.be to watch a video about Neil’s story.