Can you solve the mystery of the StarEaters?

Turn detective in Mansfield this weekend and take part in an interactive game across the town centre.

Organised by Mansfield BID and Casebook Events, Mansfield Casefile: The Mystery of the StarEaters is one-day live adventure game taking place on Saturday, April 22.

Detective Inspector Ranney of the local constabulary has asked for your expertise with a difficult case, the disappearance of Professor Macclesbury, a university professor who was researching Mansfield’s hidden subterranean areas.

The professor was a well-connected man.

With pressure coming down on the Inspector from the university and the local council and a pile of unsolved cases backlogged he’s brought you in to lend a hand.

He’ll give you everything he’s got on the professor in his casefile but the rest is up to you.

Out of time and out of luck, he’s counting on you to help solve this mystery – but everything isn’t quite as it seems and a dark cloud of conspiracy hangs over the town.

With twists and turns that include a 1,000 year-old legend and a mythical ancient treasure, this is one adventure that you’ll never forget.

The Mystery of the Star-Eaters is a live ‘choose your own adventure’ game where you play as a ‘consulting detective’ for the local constabulary.

On the day, more than a dozen secret locations around Mansfield town centre, some usually off-limits to the public, will be taking part in the game.

Players will be able to collect their manila casefiles at any time in the morning and begin their adventure by following the threads of information - wherever they may take them.

Piece together the trail left behind by the professor, question witnesses and solve the puzzles as the incredible story is slowly revealed to you.

The game will take approximately two to three hours to play with players free to complete it at any time from 10am until 4pm.

Although the game is designed for adults, a mini-mystery trail sheet will be provided to under-12s so that they can play alongside the main game.

On the day players need to bring their printed tickets to the collection point at Mansfield Market Place from 10am-1pm (if any tickets are still available on event day they will only be available to purchase from the collection point stand).

Players will be issued with special ‘consulting detective’ passes (that will gain them entry to participating locations) and their casefiles.

Due to the nature of the story players may need to climb stairs and players will need a smartphone or tablet as part of the game will need internet access and the ability to watch videos.

Some locations close at 4pm which means that players will need to conclude the game before this time.

Under-12’s must be accompanied by an adult to gain free passes and must be registered on the accompanying adult’s ticket

For details and to download your game tickets and passes go to http://bit.ly/2nDD1zp