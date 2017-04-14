Businesses and bikers deliver hundreds of Easter Eggs to poorly hospital kids

Easter will be ‘eggstra special’ for poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital as they take delivery of hundreds of Easter eggs.

Hundreds of eggs have been donated to hand out to every child staying on the children’s wards at King’s Mill Hospital and Newark Hospital, who attend out patient appointments or visit the emergency department over the Easter break.

Play leader at King’s Mill Hospital Nicola Armstrong said: “We want to thank everyone for their generous donations this year. The chocolate eggs really brighten up the children’s stay with us over Easter.”

Kirkby educational products company TTS delivered 110 chocolate eggs to the children’s ward, donated by their staff.

More eggs have arrived from Mansfield Town Football Club, Mansfield Roadrunner Scooter Club, Derbyshire Hotel in South Normanton, Thomas Cook Travel, Gap Outlet on the East Midlands Outlet and Staythorpe Power Station. Bliss Boutique, fancy dress company Party Generator, the Masons Arms pub and NFU Mutual are due to deliver yet more of the chocolate treats over Easter.

Six year-old Grace Hutchinson also donated 170 eggs to the children’s ward. After spending time in King’s Mill Hospital herself over the Christmas period and receiving a gift, she wanted to give something to other poorly children.