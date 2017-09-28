Your last chance to enter the Chad business awards

Businesses are urged to get their entries in for the prestigious annual Chad business awards – or miss out as the closing date draws near.

To give firms a little extra time to get their entries in, we’ve extended the deadline for submissions until midnight on October 5.

To enter the awards or find out more about the categories click here

The aim of the awards is to help raiser the profile of local businesses.

Chad editor Phil Bramley said: “We have some brilliant businesses in this part of the world, and some outstanding individuals who run them and work for them.

“These awards are our chance to celebrate them and everything they do.”

The idea behind the Chad Business Awards is to help raise the profile of local firms and enhance their reputation by promoting the great work they are doing.

There are 15 categories, ranging from business of the year and business person of the year to retailer of the year and a customer service award.

The star of the show at last year’s ceremony was the plastic fabrication company, Plastek UK, based in Forest Town, which carried off three of the main prizes, including best business.

The awards ceremony is at the Civic Quarter in Mansfield’s Civic Centre, on Thursday, November 23.