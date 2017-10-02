University is proud to back Chad’s awards

University bosses have thrown their weight behind your Chad’s annual business awards.

Nottingham Trent University is the latest body to sign up as an associate sponsor of next month’s awards.

A university spokesman said: “NTU is proud to partner with The Chad business awards to recognise and celebrate the very best in local business and commerce.

“NTU is a large international university which maintains strong roots within our local community.

“We engage with businesses of all sizes in a number of useful ways.

“We provide student and graduate talent, offer access to our academic expertise and facilities, and deliver skills workshops and apprenticeships.

“Our strategic plan is built around ambition, creating opportunities and empowering people from all backgrounds.

“NTU is proud to have been shortlisted for the prestigious university of the year title in the Times higher education awards.

“These annual honours celebrate outstanding contributions from across universities in the UK. Of all of the categories, university of the year is the most coveted.”

“Engaging with new and established businesses of all sizes and from many different sectors throughout the district of Mansfield, NTU offers businesses access to some of the brightest talents by giving students opportunities to work within local industries. “

Through the enabling innovation programme, NTU’s talent for innovation team has collaborated with many local businesses, including Mansfield-based office supplies firm CCM Supplies.

Bosses at CCM, Millennium Business Park, approached NTU after identifying a need for a new business management graduate to help them review and update their internal business systems.

The review established a need for a change to their business practices and developed new processes which helped their expanding creative department manage new services.

Trent Peek, CCM business manager, said: “Working with NTU has been great. Thanks to the funding toward our new graduate and two work placement students, we have been able to invest more time and effort into proactive projects.

“With the new employee working on our social media and our internal systems, we will take our business to the next level.

“We will definitely be looking to work with NTU in the future due to the great initiatives run by their very helpful staff.”

To find out more about how NTU can help your business, email workingwithyou@ntu.ac.uk

Other associate sponsors include Mansfield-based Mayborn Group, which owns the Tommee Tippee brand, Vision Business, part of Vision West Nottinghamshire College, and Sutton Community Academy further education.

Headline sponsor of the event is Iam Invest Ashfield and Mansfield.

Businesses are urged to get their entries in for the prestigious annual Chad business awards – or miss out.

Entries are open now to businesses who make a difference to the success of the region – but the closing date is tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, at midnight.

The aim of the awards is to help raise the profile of local businesses.

There are 15 categories, ranging from business of the year and business person of the year, to retailer of the year, apprentice of the year and a customer service award.

The awards ceremony is at the Civic Quarter in Mansfield’s Civic Centre, on Thursday, November 23.

Visit www.chad.co.uk/business awards for further details about categories and tickets.