Two awards for company that guides youngsters through education

The success of a Mansfield company in ensuring youngsters make the most of their education has won them two prestigious awards inside a month.

R.E.A.L. Education, which is based on King’s Mill Way, took the education and business partnership accolade at the East Midlands Chamber awards a few weeks ago.

Now it has won the regional equivalent in an awards scheme run by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). This means R.E.A.L. (Re-thinking Engagement and Approaches to Learning) is a finalist in the national awards, the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on November 30.

The company, which was formed in 2008, has earned an excellent reputation for re-engaging children and young people, who might have lost their way, with learning. It builds a team around each youngster and aims to offer support specifically tailored to his or her needs, so that they can achieve their full potential.

Scott Knowles, chief executive of the East Midlands Chamber, said: “Congratulations to R.E.A.L Education for going on to achieve further success in the BCC’s regional awards.

“The Chamber awards are the only ones in the region delivered purely by business for business, and are also the only awards which offer the winners the chance to share their stories on the national stage.”

Announcing the regional winners, Francis Martin, president of the BCC, said: “Our judges are always impressed by the high standard of submissions. The finalists represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.

“The awards are the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate business achievements, to take stock of the outstanding performances of UK businesses and to encourage and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Representatives from R.E.A.L. Education will receive a certificate commemorating their regional success at the annual general meeting of the East Midlands Chamber, to be held in Derby on November 2.