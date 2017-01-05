Positive start to 2017 for McArthur Glen after bumper Christmas trading

One of the most popular shopping complexes in the Mansfield area is in a buoyant mood for 2017 after a successful trading performance over Christmas.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands, which is located just off junction 28 of the M1 at South Normanton, reported what it described as “incredibly strong figures”.

The complex, which has been thriving since a re-launch in 2005, recorded positive sales growth for the full eight-week period of Christmas trading, boosted by the creation of two new Bank Holidays because both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fell on Sundays.

McArthur Glen’s strongest days for sales were Boxing Day and its consecutive Bank Holiday on Tuesday, December 27, and also New Year’s Eve, on Saturday, December 31. Compared to the previous year, the number of shoppers rose by as much as 20% across the two days of December 26 and 27.

The single biggest day for retail footfall was December 27 when the outlet, which boasts more than 65 stores, welcomed a massive increase of 32% on 2015.

It was a similar picture on New Year’s Eve when shoppers were keen to search for last-minute outfits and gifts for the evening celebrations. Year on year, sales rose by an impressive 17%.

McArthur Glen’s best-selling items throughout December proved to be accessories, denim and sportswear.

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “Our strong Christmas trading performance has rewarded us with a positive start to the New Year.

“Due to the extended Boxing Day Bank Holiday and also New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend, families have been able to shop for longer, as well as enjoy the many elements that make the outlet more than just a retail destination.

“These elements included our festive events, such as Winter Woodland, Santa’s Grotton and the Grill In The Woods cafe.”

The McArthur Glen group is Europe’s leading owner, developer and manager of designer outlets. Across nine countries, it currently manages 22 outlets, which are home to many luxury and premium brands.

In November 2015, the group was voted by brands as the best outlet operator in Europe for the fourth year running.