PICTURES: Mansfield businesses honoured for excellent customer service

Businesses, shops and leisure providers in Mansfield town centre have been honoured for their commitment to delivering excellent levels of customer service.

In an initiative run by the Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID), firms were graded by an independent company after being paid a visit by mystery shoppers.

The awards recognised excellent levels of customer service.

The shoppers assessed matters such as the appearance of the business and the local knowledge and image of the staff, as well as customer care.

After the assessments, more than 50 organisations taking part were awarded accolades ranging from bronze, silver and gold through to platinum. They also received feedback on how they can improve further.

Sarah Nelson, Mansfield BID chief executive, said: “This is brilliant for the town centre and shows our businesses deliver great customer service.

“Large national chains and small independent organisations took part. Mansfield has a lot to offer and this was a clear demonstration of that.”

“The awards are now in their fourth year and gaining momentum every year. The number of businesses now submitting entries has grown significantly and more importantly, the quality is getting better and better.

“The number of teams who are providing such an outstanding service to their customers is so high.

“Well done to everyone and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

This year, more than 70 local organisations took part.

John Sankey, BID chairman, said: “It was a really good event as usual and it’s good to be in a room of people really wanting their organisations to succeed and for Mansfield town centre to thrive.”

The winners of the top platinum award were: Ann Summers, Belvoir, Bon Marche, Collections High Street, Duffy Opticians, Fidler and Pepper, Four Seasons customer service desk, The Glazey Place, Povey Antiques, Quiz, Sally Twinkles, Debenhams, Harmony Health, FA Henshaw, Inplace Personnel, Lloyds Bank, Lucy’s Cafe, Mansfield Computer Store, Marks and Spencer, The Nottingham, Palace Theatre, Pinder’s, Thorntons and Vision Express.

Tony Gibney, manager of The Nottingham building society’s Mansfield branch, on Stockwell Gate, was delighted as his team scored 100 per cent in the first year it has taken part in the competition.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the entire team, not least because it is the first time we have taken part in the competition.

“We pride ourselves on keeping the customer at the forefront of what we do - this award is tangible evidence of the hard work we put into doing exactly that.”