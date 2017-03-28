Nottingham named as one of best UK cities for trade businesses

If you're thinking of starting up a new trade business, Nottingham could be the place for you.

The city is ranked at number six in a list of the ten best trade cities, which has been compiled by Ironmongery Direct and turned into an interactive tool.

The research has looked at which cities offer the most trades jobs, which cities have the most trades courses available, what the start-up survival rate is and even how many jobs are available.

The figures shows that Nottingham boasts 2,777 trades jobs with 16 courses currently available to people. And it's even better news for those thinking of setting up their own business with an 85.5 per cent survival rate for the first year of trading for trades startups in the city.