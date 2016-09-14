Mansfield's new hi-tech estate agency pioneers 'VR' viewings

A newly established estate agency in Mansfield is holding a grand opening for customers, and hopes to show off its 'unique' shopping experience.

Walton & Allen estate agents is a young company, having started in Nottingham two years ago, and already the firm is opening their fourth branch.

Philip Williams, director of the company said: "The Mansfield office is quite special for me personally as I live in Mansfield and feel an immense sense of pride giving back to the area."

"Our offices are very different to your normal estate agents we do things a little different. I suppose the first thing people comment on are our offices themselves and their unique design and layout."

Walton & Allen is keen to help customers get to grips with unique technology, allowing people to browse properties with touchscreen technology right through the shop window, as well as offering virtual reality viewings.

Mr Williams added: "Inside all of our branches we have an iLounge area where customers can relax in very modern surroundings and experience touchscreen technology at their figure tips, they are able to view all of our properties both for sale and to let as we are networked to all our other branches be able to view all pictures, text, floor plans, maps and send themselves property brochures.

"Our latest Technology is the “VR Zone” We are very proud to be the very first estate agent in the UK to provide Virtual Reality viewings on re sale and to let homes. Virtual reality has given us national newspaper exposure in the Daily Mail on line with Rightmove and has taken off massively. A new and innovative way to view property."

VR goggles provide the immersive experience in viewing a property and lets you see all aspects of the property at your own pace, view multiple properties in a short space of time and not have to leave the office.

The new branch opens in Mansfield Market Square at number 24b, the old Moot Hall address, on September 17 from 11am and 2pm.

Mr Williams said: "On the day we will have a competition to guess how many balloons are in our branded Walton & Allen cars.

"The winner wins a meal for two at the local Mangrove Restaurant."

Join the team on September 17 for complementary nibbles and bubbly, and a demonstration of the new VR techonology.