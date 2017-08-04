Hotel bosses hail Chad business awards

Bosses at an award-winning Mansfield hotel have hailed the Chad business awards for the boost it can give a winning company. Diane Doran, director at Mansfield Manor Hotel, said: “The Chad Business Awards have been a great source of recognition for our business at Mansfield Manor Hotel.

“When we established the business in 2012, we went on to win the best new business and best business overall, as well as apprentice of the year and entrepreneur of the year in 2013. Last year, we were delighted to be recognised in the leisure and tourism category.

“The impact of winning such prestigious awards cannot be understated. The phenomenal success in 2013 gave us publicity, public recognition of our efforts in renovating a wonderful building and gave us a sense of validation that what we were doing was right. It also gave us a lot of confidence to continue on our path and to continue to expand the business.

“We are very happy to support the Chad Business Awards in any way that we can and encourage all small business owners in Mansfield to apply and reap the rewards of their ideas and hard work.” The Mansfield Manor team are pictured receiving their hospitality, leisure and tourism award from Andy Hibberd at last year’s ceremony.

Nominations are now open for the 2017 awards – see chad.co.uk/business awards