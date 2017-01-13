Bumper total of £12,750 raised from Santa’s Sleigh run by Lions club

Proof that Father Christmas really is a superhero has come with news of the result of an annual Santa’s Sleigh run carried out by community volunteers in the Mansfield area.

For the staggering amount of £12,750 was raised from the street-to-street, door-to-door collections organised by Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club.

For 24 nights, from the start of December to Christmas Eve, Santa sat on his sleigh to tour Edwinstowe and the surrounding towns and villages, such as Bilsthorpe, Clipstone, Market Warsop, Ollerton, Rainworth and Walesby. Come rain or shine, he found time for a cheery ho-ho-ho and a hearty ‘Merry Christmas’, with help from his willing band of elves, as residents flocked to greet him and give generously.

The sleigh run, which has become something of an institution in the area, generated a real community feel. And now, over the coming months, all the money that has been raised will be distributed by the club to a host of good causes who need it most.

“We invite local groups and individuals to approach us and give us their pitch,” explained club spokeswoman Wendy McKean. “Among those who benefited from the money raised in 2015 was a church helping the elderly and the homeless, St John Ambulance, disabled people and an initiative that was raising money for Rainbows children’s hospice.”

Considering the club has only 21 members, all volunteers, the Santa’s Sleigh run was a remarkable effort. “We were all shattered at the end of it!” gasped Wendy. “But many members of the public came forward to help us, including a local councillor, Sharon Adey.

“We would like to thank everyone who was involved in the appeal, and we look forward to serving the community again in 2017, which is Lions’ centennial year.”

Lions are not resting on their laurels. For their next big fundraising event is less than two months away -- a grand fashion show at the South Forest leisure complex in Edwinstowe on Friday, March 3, which will be an opportunity for ladies to buy top-class clothes at greatly reduced prices. Tickets are only £5.