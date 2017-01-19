Bumper batch of awards for Mansfield District Council in 2016

Proud Mansfield District Council completed 2016 by collecting a bumper batch of awards for its services, facilities and staff.

The council and its contractors picked up more than 20 national, regional and local accolades and commendations across a range of categories, including housing, leisure, culture, community safety and the environment.

Top of the pile was the town’s museum, which was named site of the year and took a best-event gong at the Nottinghamshire Heritage Awards. Both the museum and Palace Theatre also landed gold customer-service awards.

For the third time, Mansfield topped the best city category in the East Midlands In Bloom awards, while local nature reserves at Quarry Lane and The Carrs in Warsop were among seven parks in the district to scoop Green Flag awards. Even the council’s crematorium and four cemeteries achieved gold standard accolades for their caring approach to helping the bereaved.

In housing, a prestigious honour was bestowed on Gerry Doherty, project manager of Keepmoat, the construction company behind the new £8.4 million Poppy Fields scheme for over-55s and people with care needs. Poppy Fields itself made the shortlist for a national development award, while builder Steve Corrigan was also recognised for his work on the project.

Meanwhile Mansfield’s efforts in community safety were rewarded by dual recognition for Nottinghamshire in the Best Bar None awards, while the council’s dog control service was handed a gold award by the RSPCA for its work with strays.

On the corporate front, the council won accreditation underlining its strengths as an employer and ensuring the development of councillors.

Chief executive Ben Smith thanked all council staff for “working so hard”, while Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsop, said: “All these accolades demonstrate the high-class services the council delivers to residents and businesses.”