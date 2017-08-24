Brunts Academy celebrating another increase in GCSE performance

Brunts Academy is celebrating a steep rise in the number of GCSE passes at top grade.

Carl Atkin Headteacher at Brunts Academy said pupils had worked ‘incredibly hard’ as six per cent more students secured 5+ GCSE’s at A* - C (standard pass) including English & maths.

Carl Atkin, Headteacher commented “As part of the Evolve Trust, our vision is to open minds, creating opportunities for all to believe in themselves, achieve their potential and develop the skills needed to succeed and enjoy life”.

“Brunts is extremely proud of our students’ successes and how hard staff have worked to ensure future student destinations are secured.

“This is testament to the hard work of staff and students, and we look forward to welcoming so many students back in September as part of our Sixth Form provision. Further increases in performance on previous years is extremely rewarding for students and staff, living the values of the Evolve Trust – particularly endeavour, ambition and resilience”.

For this year’s cohort:

186 students achieved at least a standard pass in English

186 students achieved at least a standard pass in Maths

225 students achieved 5 or more GCSE passes.

Hannah Parry gained an A, 7 Bs or equivalent and one C. She said: “I am very happy - it was hard work.”

She plans to study Biology Chemistry and Psychology at A Level and is hoping for a medical career.

Nadia Butt said; “I am personally very proud and looking forward to improving grades at A Level - it was hard work but I enjoy working hard.”

She intends to stay on at Brunts to study dance, music and English literature.

