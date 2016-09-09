Broken down vehicle on M1 slip road causing delays

One lane is closed on the M1 southbound exit slip road at junction 28.
This is because of a broken down vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm.
One lane is closed on the M1 southbound exit slip road at junction 28.
This is because of a broken down vehicle.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12.45pm and 1pm.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.