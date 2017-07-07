Breastfeeding mums made to feel welcome in Mansfield

A scheme to make Mansfield more welcoming to breastfeeding mums has been adopted by the district council.

It’s all part of a drive to encourage businesses, shops and leisure venues across the county to be more breastfeeding friendly.

The scheme aims to enable mums to feed their babies in comfort and safety and to turn breastfeeding in public into a normal, acceptable practice.

Organisations and venues that agree to take part will be accredited and given a certificate and stickers that they can display, making it clar that mums can breastfeed there.

Mansfield District Council, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre and Mansfield Museum have already been accredited. Other places in the town are currently training staff to achieve accreditation.

Sandra Alvey, health and wellbeing officer at the council, said: “Among the chief reasons that put off mothers breastfeeding are fear of criticism in public and a feeling of being isolated at home. This is so sad because breastfeeding can be a positive experience for both mother and baby, with the right support. We felt we had to try and do something about this.”

Coun Andrew Tristram, portfolio holder for wellbeing, added: “We want do do all we can to help increase the proportion of mothers who continue to breastfeed beyond six weeks. Making nursing mums feel more accepted and comfortable about feeding their children when out and about in the district is a central part of changing attitudes.”

The scheme has been launched by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council.