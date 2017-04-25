BREAKING - Tragic Melanie Wilson died from drugs overdose, coroner rules

Tributes have been paid to a “dancing queen” who tragically died of a drugs overdose after battling mental health issues.

Melanie Wilson, aged 22, was found dead in the back garden of a bungalow on Stoney Street, Sutton, on November 4, 2016, following an extensive search by police, family and friends – she had been missing two weeks.

A forensics tent in the back garden of a bungalow on Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield,

The inquest into her death yesterday heard she had died of drugs toxicity, after taking “lethal amounts” of anti-depressants.

The hearing at Nottingham Coroner’s Court heard Melanie was diagnosed with an unstable personality disorder in 2014, which made her prone to impulsive and erratic behaviour.

The court heard she had complained of “suicidal thoughts” and had overdosed on prescription drugs numerous times since her diagnosis.

However, coroner Mairin Casey ruled out suicide as the cause of death.

She said: “Melanie struggled with having an emotionally unstable personality disorder for years.

“She took the medication on this occasion as on many occasions previously and I am unable to determine what her motive was and what she intended at that moment in time.

“There is insufficient evidence that this is suicide. This is a drug-related death.

“Melanie, died as a result of drug toxicity and a drug overdose.”

The inquest heard Melanie, –who moved to Stoneyford Road, Sutton, from Mansfield two years ago –had been in an on-off relationship with a man called Jack Cooper before her death, which had been described as “volatile”.

Melanie was reported missing on October 21.

The night before she went missing, the court heard Melanie had an argument with Jack over the phone.

After a fortnight of searching, Melanie was found in a children’s tent in the garden of the empty bungalow.

Following the inquest into Melanie’s death, her brother Pete Wilson described her as the baby of the family who loved to dance.

He said: “She was an amazing person who would always go out of her way to help people.

“She loved to dance and had won lots of competitions. I always used to call her dancing queen.”

Emma Walker, Melanie’s friend, also paid tribute to her friend after the hearing.

She said: “Melanie was amazing. We were best friends. I was there for her and she was always there for me.

“When you were down, she would cheer you up.

“She loved to dance and really was a dancing queen. Melanie was an amazing friend.”