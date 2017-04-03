BREAKING: Second bank branch to shut in Kirkby

Residents in Kirkby have been dealt a second blow within a week after another banking giant announced plans to close its branch in the town.

Barclays has announced plans to shut its Station Street branch in June – just days after NatWest announced it was to close its Kirkby branch.

A Barclays spokeswoman said: ““The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays’ Kirkby branch, customer usage has continued to decline and 62 per cent of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it on Friday, June 30, 2017.

“We hope the availability of our other Barclays branch in Sutton, which is located 2.9 miles away, and access to services at the local post office, at 1-3 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

It is believed staff at the branch will be offered positions elsewhere in the company.

NatWest said its branch, also on Station Street, will close on October 4, again due to declining usage, with more customers banking online.

Their announcements comes as Lloyds Bank has revealed plans to shrink hundreds of its branches in size, in some cases boarding up old counter sections.

The new “micro branches” will be staffed by just two people, who will help customers use machines, including pay-in devices.

However, Mansfield’s building society has reaffirmed its commitment to the area.

A spokesman for The Mansfield Building Society, which has branches in Mansfield, Kirkby and Sutton, said: “At The Mansfield we’ve been serving the local community since 1870 and we continue to do so.

“We value the presence our branch network provides and our customers continue to enjoy face-to-face interaction and award-winning service from our staff.

“We intend to increase our community involvement in 2017 and remain committed to our local and loyal savings customers and mortgage borrowers.”