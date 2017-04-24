BREAKING: Robbers target second Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office in three days

Robbers have reportedly struck another post office in Mansfield Woodhouse – the second in just three days.

Reports of another robbery at the Brown Avenue Post Office are coming in this afternoon, two days after the branch in Station Street was targeted by two men.

The Chad called the Post Office, who confirmed a robbery had taken place. A member of staff simply said “we are all still in shock,” before hanging up.

We have approached Nottinghamshire Police and are awaiting a response – as well as assurances that the matter is in hand.

According to posts on The Chad’s Facebook page, the Post Office was targeted at around 12.30pm today, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Further reports have claimed that fire crews have recovered a burnt out vehicle close to the scene, possibly linked to the incident.

At 11.50am on Saturday, two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the Post Office on Station Street.

They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash.

They made off in a four-door black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the local area.

Officers are urging anyone with information about the robbery to get in touch.

If you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101