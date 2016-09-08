Breaking news: unconfirmed reports of a knife incident in Sutton

Unconfirmed reports say an alleged knife related incident has taken place in Sutton this afternoon.
Reports are coming into the Chad that police supported by an armed unit and a dog team have broken down a door on Barnes Crescent.
Eye witnesses spoke of a man running down the street with a cut to his face wearing just shorts and carrying a kitchen knife.
We are still awaiting official confirmation from Nottinghamshire Police.
More when we have it.
