Breaking news: Suspected arsonist arrested after man injured in flat blaze

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Bilsthorpe.
Police arrested the 29-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to life following the fire on South Drive yesterday (Saturday April 29)
Officers were called at 7.08 pm after firefighters forced entry to the flat.
A man was taken to Kings Mill Hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
