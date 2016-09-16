Breaking news: Nathan Priest search - a body has been found

Police searching for missing Warsop father-of-two Nathan Priest have revealed that they have found a body this afternoon (Friday September 16).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire police said Mr Priest’s family have been informed though no formal identification has taken place.

The constabulary have thanked the Warsop community for their efforts to find the missing 28 year old.

