Breaking news: Long delays for Mansfield rail passengers

Rail passengers at Mansfield are warned to expect delays this morning due to a broken down train.

East Midlands Trains, which operates services through the station, said a freight train has broken down in the area, blocking all lines.

Passengers are warned to expect delays on the Robin Hood Line, between Nottingham and Worksop, via Mansfield.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: “A broken down train at Mansfield is blocking all lines at the station.

“As a result of this, trains are currently unable to run between Worksop and Shirebrook.

“A limited train shuttle service is running between Shirebrook and Nottingham. However, journeys may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

“Buses are running between Worksop and Nottingham, extending journey times by up to 30 minutes.

“This is expected to continue until at least 10am.”

Passengers travelling between Worksop and Nottingham are advised they can use their ticket on Northern services between Lincoln and Sheffield, where they can change for trains to Nottingham.

Rail tickets are also being accepted on board NET trams between Hucknall and Nottingham during the disruption.