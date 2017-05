A Police investigation has been launched after a firearm was discharged in Mansfield.

The front door of a house in Fairholme Drive was damaged in the incident just before 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 3 May 2017).

No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing. A cordon has been put in place at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1001 of 3 May 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.