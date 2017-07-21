Breaking news: Flashback Festival at Thoresby is cancelled

Flashback Festival at Thoresby has been cancelled which was to take place between the 18th and 20th August of this year.

The festival was due to host a line up including 80s chart toppers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and Altered Images.

A statement posted on the festival website today reads: “It is with great regret that we have taken the unavoidable decision to cancel Flashback Thoresby 2017.

“No further ticket sales will be taken for this event and refunds will be issued in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and if you would like to get in touch to discuss this matter then please email info1@ukeventsandproduction.com.”

Organisers UK Events have said that due to low ticket sales they felt the need to make a responsible move and cancel it now rather than having the artists and contractors being owed money further down the line.