BREAKING: G4S plans new children's home in Mansfield

Controversial security firm G4S has entered a planning application revealing intentions to open a home for children in need.

G4S Children's Services, the multi-billion pound group's arm for kids' homes and 'secure training centres' around the country is now called Homes2Inspire

It faced faced fierce opposition when applications were submitted to open homes in Nuthall and Kirkby last year, neither of which have been successful.

Now under its new brand, the company has submitted a planning application for a change of use to open a home in Layton Avenue, Mansfield.

According to planning documents Layton House will provide care and accommodation for up to five children or young people ages 10-18 years old.

The company's plans state they will seek registration to provide accommodation for children and young people with social emotional and behavioural difficulties (SEBD).

Homes2Inspire said in their statement of intent: "We do not believe that any one model or tool holds the answer to supporting children. A humanistic approach through child-centred practice works in a way to empower our young people to be in control of their lives.

"Much of the focus of our work lies within task focused approached to behavioural management, setting small achievable targets identified by the young person leading towards a bigger objective.

Private security giant G4S has attracted criticism for its vertical movement into children's services. A 15-year-old was killed while he was restrained at one of their facilities in 2013.

After a BBC Panorama investigation made allegations of abuse at a 'youth jail' in Rochester, the firm announced that the scandal had prompted them to sell its entire children's services business in February.

The business, worth approximately £40-million a year, withdraw an application open a home in Worksop last year after concerns over a lack of consultation. The plans were then said by the company to be 'warmly received' when they were put on display for residents.

We have been unable to find Homes2Inspire on the Companies House register and the children's services section on G4S's website links to the provider of kids' homes.

Paul Cook, a director at Homes2Inspire, and previously boss of G4S Children’s Services boss, is yet to respond to a request for comment.

He has previously said: “Children need to be looked after in a children’s home because they cannot live with their own families and need high standards of care require suitable and safe locations within their own community to achieve the best outcomes.

"We work very closely with local authorities to find appropriate locations for our children’s homes, which are registered and inspected by Ofsted to meet their regulations."