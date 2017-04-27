Boozy Workshop chef’s golf night ended in court

A boozy Worksop chef was caught over the limit after staying up late to watch a golf tournament, a court heard.

Greig Murdoch’s silver Ford Focus was stopped on Gateford Road, just before 12pm, on April 10, after concerned staff at the Tesco petrol station tipped off police.

A test revealed he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said: “He told police he had been drinking heavily the night before and didn’t get to sleep until 2am or 3am.

“He got up and drank two more glasses of wine before leaving for work at 11am. He believed he was over the drink drive limit but hoped to sober up when he was at work.”

Murdoch, 48, of Sandy Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said he stayed up to watch the Masters on television and had a “hair of the dog” in the morning.

“He has had difficulties in the past with alcohol, but generally he has got it under control,” she said.

Murdoch, who had no previous convictions, said: “I am going to buy a bicycle to get to work. It is only a five mile ride.”

He was given a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink driving rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if completed by August 2018. He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.