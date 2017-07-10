Boozy Sutton mum hit wall after split with partner

A Sutton mum-of-three reversed into a wall after downing gin at a friend’s house on the day her partner left her, a court heard.

Kelly Bower’s black Ford Focus collided with the wall while trying to perform a three-point turn on Sutton Close, on June 25, and a member of the public called police.

She was stopped on nearby Greenford Road, where a test revealed she had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“She told police she had been drinking from 8pm to midnight,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Bower, 29, of Dalestorth Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said: “Her partner at the time had left her that day. Prior to this he had forced his way back into the address and thrown his phone at her. She was very upset.”

He said Bower decided to visit “a male friend connected to the breakdown of the relationship” to show him “messages which were on her phone.”

After the visit she took a wrong turn and was trying to turn her car around when she hit the wall, dislodging three bricks, which have since been repaired by her father, Mr Oates added.

Bower was fined £400, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £40 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut her disqualification by 152 days, if completed by August 2018.