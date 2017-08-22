Boozy sandwich confiscated from Notts racecourse

Racegoers were left empty handed after stewards took away a bottle of vodka which had been hidden in a hollowed out sandwich.

Stewards at Southwell Racecourse made an unexpected discovery when checking through picnics on the gates before their Ladies Day meeting on Sunday, August 20.

Racegoers are not allowed to take alcohol onto the site.

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: “We are used to people trying to sneak alcohol in things like water bottles, but someone using a salami and tomato sandwich was a new one for us.”

The vodka was confiscated and is still waiting to be collected at the racecourse’s office.