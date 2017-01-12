Boozer drove home after wife left him at Xmas Day party

A boozer drove home to Mansfield from a Christmas Day party after his wife left him for another man, a court heard.

George Marinescu-Constantin’s Audi A4 was spotted driving erratically on the A60 and he was pulled over.

A test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He intended to get a taxi home from the party in Nottingham.

“His wife was flirting with another man and he asked her to come home with him.

“She refused and he got in the car and drove home, he was so upset. He was very distressed but didn’t realise he was over the limit.

“He doesn’t know where his wife is. His wife hasn’t returned to him and he is obviously very distressed.”

Marinescu-Constantin, 39, of Park Road, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he has two dependent children in Romania, and was likely to lose his job because of the conviction.

He was fined £310 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £31. He was banned from driving for 16 months.